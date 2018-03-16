Wildcats add to defensive coaching staff

by Jake Mcmahon
Dale_Joe_2018_02.jpg
New Weber State safeties coach Joe Dale at WSU's spring practice (Weber State Athletics)

Weber State University’s football program has added to their defensive coaching staff, as head coach Jay Hill named Joe Dale as a new assistant coach.

Dale will coach safeties for the Wildcats, which was his position when he played at the University of Utah.

While playing for the Utes, he was a four-year letterman and started every game in his final two seasons.

Dale contributed heavily to Utah’s 2008 win over the University of Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He also earned Defensive MVP honors in their 2007 Poinsettia Bowl win over the Navy Midshipmen.

“I’m really excited to be at Weber State and work at a program that has had a lot of success recently,” Dale said. “It’s good to be in a defensive scheme that I played in, and it’s great to be around a good coaching staff with so much experience that can help me learn and grow as a coach.”

Dale coached most recently at Minot State University in North Dakota, serving as a defensive back coach and special teams coordinator over the last two seasons for the Beavers.

The Wildcats will look to continue their 2017 success, in which they reached the FCS quarterfinals and nearly knocked off No. 1 James Madison.

With six returning starters on defense, Coach Dale will look to sharpen the skills and experience WSU has already established. He will work with junior Trey Hoskins, sophomore Preston Smith and the rest of the WSU defensive backs group.

“Joe is someone I’ve known a long time since we recruited him at Utah in 2006,” Hill said. “He was a tough, intelligent player and showed the ability to get along with everyone. He knows our defense and the techniques that we use and I think he’ll do a phenomenal job in recruiting. He will be a great fit in our program.”

SPORTS FBC-UTAH-TCU 2 FT
Texas Christian receiver Bart Johnson (6) makes a one-handed catch in front of Utah safety Joe Dale (12) in the first half of play at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2009, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT)
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Amid campaign controversy, Weston Lee loses to Jessica Cairo

Above the Scroll

After a hard-fought battle after being left off the ballot and being nearly disqualified, Weston Lee lost the position as Vice President of Diversity and Unity for WSUSA to Jessica […]

by Ally Nelson

2018-2019 WSUSA executive and Senate elections results are in

Elections

Without precedent, the Weber State University Student Association held their 2018-2019 elections for legislative and executive positions during the same week with ballots available on Canvas. The new Senators were […]

by Ryan Marion

Ogden Nature Center’s birdhouse competition celebrates 25 years

Mobile

The Ogden Nature Center is accepting entries for its annual birdhouse competition. Celebrating its 25th year, the competition encourages community members of all ages to build creative, functional, environmentally friendly […]

by Nic Sells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *