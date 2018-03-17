Ogden Nature Center’s birdhouse competition celebrates 25 years

The Ogden Nature Center is accepting entries for its annual birdhouse competition. Celebrating its 25th year, the competition encourages community members of all ages to build creative, functional, environmentally friendly and durable backyard habitats for birds.

There is no entry fee and cash prizes will be awarded to top entries in each of the competition’s three categories: adult, children and family/team. All ages may enter up to two birdhouses between March 19 and 24.

“This competition is a unique opportunity for people to use their creativity and construction skills,” Brandi Bosworth, the Ogden Nature Center’s public relations and special projects coordinator, said. “We hope to encourage the community to create backyard habitats for birds, pollinators and other wildlife.”

The Ogden Nature Center hopes entrants will consider the use of recycled, reclaimed or sustainable building materials for their birdhouses.

Bosworth said there are multiple categories for awards, from most creative to best use of recycled materials, and for all age groups.

“It’s a fun way to be a part of your community and the Ogden Nature Center,” Bosworth said. “We want everyone to participate.”

A selection of entries will be displayed at the Ogden Nature Center through the summer months.

The Ogden Nature Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 966 W. 12th Street.

For more information, visit the Ogden Nature Center’s website at https://www.ogdennaturecenter.org/.