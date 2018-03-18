Amid campaign controversy, Weston Lee loses to Jessica Cairo

After a hard-fought battle after being left off the ballot and being nearly disqualified, Weston Lee lost the position as Vice President of Diversity and Unity for WSUSA to Jessica Cairo.

When the voting opened on March 13, students discovered they were unable to vote for Lee for the first 8 ½ hours. Anyone who tried to access the ballot then was unable to see his name, which ultimately set him back on votes. Lee later discovered he was disqualified from running for Vice President of Diversity and Unity.

According to Lee, everything seemed to go well and moving in a positive direction. However, just hours before elections, an unknown suspect submitted five grievances against him.

Lee said, “Prior to these strikes being filed in my notification of these grievances, I had received no complaints on my campaign.”

This ultimately confused him, as well as others, on why his grievances were not brought to his attention sooner.

Most grievances were all associated with placement of advertising a campaign within 15 feet of a computer lab.

“One strike allocated for placement of campaign materials within 15 feet of computer labs or open classroom. One strike for placement of campaign advertisements on computer lab screensavers,” were some of the grievances.

However, Lee said, “I did not believe it was campaigning because it did not mention the elections, voting or advocacy from a candidacy.”

Although Lee understood there must be consequences for his actions, he believed his mistake should not have accounted for a disqualification. However, on March 16, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, announcing him officially qualified to run in the election.