Local bands to play at KWCR event

KWCR’s collaborative music event, “At the Station,” featuring four local bands, returns for a second show. On April 12 at 6:30 p.m., Mother Lights, Cardinal Bloom, Little Barefoot and Black Labrador will perform at the Union Station.

Cardinal Bloom and Mother Lights will headline the event.

Cardinal Bloom is an indie/alternative band from Salt Lake City, featuring Marcus Hernandez on lead vocals, Joey St. John on lead guitar, Tofer Warden on keys/synth, Nathan Budge on bass guitar and Isaac Linares on drums.

Production director Hayden Wadsworth, who focused this event on promoting WSU student and community involvement with the station, hopes this band will be a “big attention grabber” for the event.

Mother Lights performed at KWCR’s battle of the bands event last year. Wadsworth called it a “fantastic show” and wanted to bring them back for this year’s concert.

The band has music available for download on iTunes and Google Play for anyone looking to check out the band’s sound.

The two other bands, Black Labrador and Little Barefoot, are more underground, but Madison Moretti, KWCR News Director, said KWCR’s event is giving “exposure to bands who deserve exposure.”

The KWCR team selected the four rock-alternative and indie bands, focusing on each band’s following, production and talent.

KWCR members stay current on local band activity and frequently attend

concerts.

“This helps the radio station build relationships with bands in the area and bring a unique sound to the station’s music,” Moretti said.

Moretti said the event is KWCR’s shining claim to fame and that this year the radio station is taking it up a notch.

Morretti said she hopes these bands help instill pride in local culture amongst students and the community.

KWCR plays local bands during heavy rotation, a period of time when the station is not doing specialty shows and plays majority music instead.

Wadsworth aspires to create a college radio environment and following by featuring both local and unknown bands on the radio station.

“College radio songs aren’t heard on commercial radio,” he said.

Wadsworth said he would love for the student body to come.

Tickets for the show are $7 and can be purchased by visiting the Weber State Ticket Office online under the category “special events.”

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:15 p.m.