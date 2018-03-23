Previews March 26–April 1





American String Teachers Association Honors Recital



On March 26 at 7:30 p.m., The American String Teachers Association (ASTA) will perform a concert at the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts.

WSU writes, “The American String Teachers Association (ASTA) is a membership organization for string and orchestra teachers and players. Founded in 1946, ASTA’s purpose is to help teachers and players develop and refine their careers. Come enjoy a magnificent display of talent at this year’s recital.”

This free concert is hosted by WSU’s Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities.

For more information, contact Christie Denniston at cdenniston@weber.edu.

New Millennium Wind Ensemble Concert

WSU’s Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities will host the New Millennium Wind Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 27.

The annual symphonic band concert will be held at the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts. The College of Arts and Humanities described the concert as a performance by the “finest wind and percussion players from the Department of Performing Arts.”

Tickets are $7 for regular admission and $6 for students and can be purchased by visiting the Weber State Ticket Office online.

Indigenous Voices Pow Wow

WSU is hosting the 41st annual Indigenous Voices Pow Wow on March 31 at 11 a.m. The event celebrates Native American heritage.

The American Indian Council (AIC) will host the event. AIC is a student club responsible for organizing events honoring Native American culture.

WSU writes, “Native American Pow Wow’s are held for many purposes; they celebrate the new beginning of life, to honor warriors, ceremonies and achievements. Pow Wow’s provide a sense of family, community, pride and tradition through dance and music.”

From March 26–30 there will be a celebration week leading up to the Pow Wow. Events will include Native Jewelry and Pow Wow 101 Etiquette.

For more information visit https://www.weber.edu/powwow or contact Tashina Barber, American Indian Council Advisor at 801-626-7367 or tashinabarber@weber.edu.





Easter Day Brunch

Snowbasin will host an Easter brunch on April 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. at the Earl’s Lodge.

The all-you-can-eat buffet uses spring-inspired ingredients. Snowbasin writes, “dedicated chefs come up with the most highly touted Easter Brunch in all of Northern Utah. Live piano compliments the majestic dining setting.”

Tickets are $52 for adults, $25 for youth and children five years and younger are free.

Reservations are mandatory and can be made by calling 801-620-1021.