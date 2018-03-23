Women speak on shattering expectations and rising to success

Weber State University celebrated women’s history month by hosting a panel of four women, all leading successful careers in fields usually dominated by men, with the help from the women’s center Generation F* series on March 21.

With career fields ranging from professors in the physics and military science departments, business administration and athletic advisor, these women spoke about the barriers they faced and how they were able to break the barriers to get to where they are today.

“My career chose me. Every choice I made led me to what I’m doing now,” said Amy Crosbie, athletic advisor and advocate for female administrators and athletes.

For Jeong Hinton, professor of military science at the Weber ROTC program, her choice of career began when she graduated college and struggled to find a career. The Army position came to her at an opportune time for her and her family.

These women continued forward with their degree, even though there were barriers that restrained them and interrupted the process towards a successful career.

Discussion at the panel included being the trailing spouse and being the only woman in the physics program to graduate with a Ph.D.

Although each woman faced their own unique challenges in their careers, they all had one thing in common: believing in themselves.

Palen said studies show women are more likely to doubt themselves and back away from dreams or hopes because they see themselves as unfit for the position.

“A quote used often in our home is, ‘There is never growth in the comfort zone, and there is never comfort in the growth zone,'” Fawcett said.

Hinton encouraged the audience members to wake up every day and fight for what they want. “Anything is possible if you want it bad enough,” Hinton said.

As each panelist described their journey, they spoke of how keeping this mindset helped them overcome the roadblocks that molded them into the people they are today.