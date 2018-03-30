Famous figures visit WSU

WSU has hosted a number of world-renowned artists, politicians, scientists, musicians and philanthropists. Below is a list of recent visitors who have performed, met with students and presented at WSU.



Brian McCullough

The author of the upcoming book “How the Internet Happened” and host of the “Internet History” podcast spoke at Weber State.





With a presentation titled “The History of Google,” McCullough spoke as a guest for the Peterson Leadership in Technology series.

As a man that is either a founder or co-founder in many leading companies, his advice concerning startup companies was largely appreciated by WSU students.



Cornel West

Political activist, author, philosopher and Harvard professor visited WSU with a message entitled, “Civility in Modern Times: Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of love and justice alive through contemplation and conversation.”





West spoke to an audience in the Austad Auditorium. His visit coincided with the Center for Community Engaged Learning’s theme for this year: civility.

West’s extensive yearning for studying and furthering his education has challenged stereotypes surrounding African American.

As a student, West attended Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. West’s Princeton graduation made history when he was named the first African American to graduate with a Ph.D. in philosophy.

With over 20 books, West is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his best seller “Race Matters.” His published works create an environment and encourage discussion with topics such as race, class and culture.

To solidify his authority, West’s opinion has been valued on platforms such as CNN, C-SPAN, and “Real Time with Bill Maher”.

“It’s important for someone like him to come to campus and spread awareness and enlighten people about race and why discussions about race matter,” said Jalisa Lee, a member of Black Scholars United and a junior at Weber State.

Philip Hunter

The head of User Experience for Alexa Skills at Amazon opened Lingofest at Weber State, a conference dedicated to increase understanding and discuss the complexities of interface voice technology..

With an MBA in Design Strategy from California College of the Arts, Hunter is equipped to create breakthroughs as an innovator.

Hunter is also the product designer for dozens of Amazon Web Services and established design systems for the AWS Console Home.



Fahamu Pecou



Artist Fahmau Pecou has had works exhibited in the “Miroirs de l’Homme” in Paris, France and currently has work hanging in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American Art and Culture.

His visual dissertation was on display for Weber State students. The “Do or Die” exhibit in the Kimball Visual Arts Center is Pecou’s dissertation to receive his Ph. D from Emory University.

His visit to Weber focused on addressing reoccurring issues concerning black masculinity representation via a lecture and art show. Pecou’s art is frequently influenced by rap music and black history.

“We felt it was a timely show,” said WSU gallery director Lydia Gravis. “As a gallery at an education institution, we are committed to engaging all individuals in diverse and inspiring experience through exhibits and events. We try bring in unique work to expose people to things that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience. We feel this show does that.”

Tim Gray

Tim Gray, founder of the World War II Foundation and national award-winning documentary film directory, producer and writer, delivered the opening lecture as part of WSU’s World War II Exhibit.





Gray’s films are played nationally by PBS and internationally in countries such as China, Australia, France and England, and his productions have made him a five-time regional Emmy Award-winner.

According to the World War II Foundation, Gray’s operation is responsible for raising funds to honor and commemorate the global sacrifices made during World War II.

Fan-Ya Lin and Shijun Wang

World-renowned pianists and Weber alumnae, Fan-Ya Lin and Shijun Wang, performed classical Russian piano pieces together at the Browning Center as a homage to the university they consider home.



An aspiring concert pianist from the age of four, Lin moved to Utah to study at Weber State, leaving behind everything that was familiar to pursue her occupational goal. Wang, an assistant professor of piano, has performed in across the United States as well as in Germany, France, Norway, China, Mexico and Japan.

The pieces selected for the performance were Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos Op.17,” Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Concertino for Two Pianos Op. 94” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Three Movements from ‘Petrouchka.’”

This article was contributed to by Lauren Anderson.