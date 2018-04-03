Salisbury University announces Chuck Wight as president

by Kylie Harris
(Dalton Flandro / The Signpost)

Weber State University President Charles “Chuck” Wight has been named the new president of Salisbury University in Maryland.

Before this announcement it was expected that Idaho State University would be Wight’s first choice of presidency. He was announced as one of the top three finalists in the search for Idaho State University’s next president. He withdrew his application from ISU on March 31.

“I was really honored to be a finalist at Idaho State University and the decision for the two universities was made very, very close in time,” Wight told the Idaho State Journal. “I just decided that going to Salisbury was a better fit for me.”

Now he will transition from a Weber Wildcat to a Salisbury Seagull starting on July 1.

“I am both honored and delighted by the opportunity to serve as president of Salisbury University,” Wight said. “It’s a great institution, and I’m looking forward to joining the team in July.”

Wight has served as Weber State’s president since 2013. During his five years he succeeded in keeping tuition low, increasing diversity on campus, building on student success and incorporating the community of Ogden with the university. Student admissions increased by 5.3 percent during his tenure.

Salisbury University is a much smaller university compared to Weber State with around 8,700 students and 60 undergraduate majors, master’s degrees and doctoral programs. Weber State has around 27,000 students and has over 100 undergraduate majors.

Effective May 1, Dr. Norm Tarbox will be Weber State’s interim president until the Board of Regents completes its presidential search.

