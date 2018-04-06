Cultural celebration via “Shared Ground”

WSU’s dance theatre, Orchesis, presents their culminating spring show, “Shared Ground,” a student and faculty music and dance celebration of art forms that arise from the fusion of shared cultures.

The dance program, hosted by WSU’s Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, was created by Professor of Dance Erik Stern, Assistant Director of Bands Dan Jonas and Jeffery Richie, Assistant Professor of History.

Stern said this performance is a celebration.

“This is a very ambitious project. We have students that are featured and it’s not just serious. It is a form of celebration. It is not only accessible, it is also thoughtful,” Stern said.





Along with dance and music, the production will also include soundscapes which were created with interviews from current and former WSU Latino and Latina students.

The program features the works of four senior thesis students within the department. In addition, it also features Weber’s Jazz Ensemble and student performers from Dance Area’s Moving Company.

Shared Ground’s process began last spring with grant writing and brainstorming. Stern brought dance to the program, Jonas bringing the music and Richie bringing the element of history.

The dancers and the ensemble have been practicing since the beginning of fall semester. The students have worked towards presenting themes that are diverse, current and central to cultural integration.

“It draws on a lot of aspects of Weber State. We’re celebrating art forms, but in a way, we are also celebrating Weber State and our students. It is fun and is accessible,” Stern said.

The show will run from April 13 to April 14. Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at weberstatestickets.com or by phone at (801)-626-8500. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for children, students, seniors and members of the military.