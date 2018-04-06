Jerrick Harding named to Mid-Major All-American team

After earning first-team All-Big Sky and first-team All-District honors this season, Weber State men’s basketball sophomore Jerrick Harding has been named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American Team.

The Mid-Major specification refers to the league each player competes in, honoring players who compete in leagues such as the Big Sky, the Ivy League and the Sun Belt, as opposed to players in the SEC or the ACC.





Harding averaged 22.0 points per game for the Wildcats, which was good for second in the Big Sky and 15th in the nation. In overall scoring, Harding finished third in Division one basketball among all freshman and sophomores.

Harding finished the 2017 season with 682 total points, the fourth most in a single season in Weber State history and the most ever by a Wildcat sophomore.

After 31 total games, Harding scored in double figures in 29 games, scored 20 or more points in 20 games and scored 30 or more points in four games.

The highlight for Harding’s season was on March 3, when he broke a 41-year old school record by scoring 46 total points in the Wildcats overtime win against Montana State University.

His 46-point performance is tied for the fourth most points in a single game by any player in the country this season.





WSU’s sophomore standout joins Eastern Washington’s Bogdan Bliznyuk and Northern Colorado’s Andre Spight as the only Big Sky players selected as Mid-Major All-Americans.

Bliznyuk was the Big Sky Conference MVP and Spight led the Bears to the CIT Championship this season. All three players were unanimously named to the Big Sky Conference First-Team and they were also named to the NABC All-District 6 Team.

Although this season’s conclusion is still fresh, Harding will look to lead Weber State in his third season as point guard in 2018. Harding and company will have to replace the impact of graduating seniors Dusty Baker and Ryan Richardson.