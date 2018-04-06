Previews April 9–15





Class of ’94

“Class of ’94” is WSU’s final theatrical performance for the semester. Presented by the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities, the show opens on April 10 and runs through April 14.

WSU writes, “the play was commissioned by award-winning director Jenny Kokai from nationally recognized playwright Diana Grisanti specifically for WSU, thanks to the Hurst Visiting Artist Grant. The result is a sensitive and thought-provoking examination of the public response to sexual assault and the way it impacts an educational community.”

Tickets are $13 for the public and $11 for WSU students. Mature content in this play is best suited for audiences aged 18 years and older.

Tickets can be purchases at weberstatetickets.com.

Clubs and Organizations Carnival

Weber State Clubs and Organizations will host the annual club carnival on April 11 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Building. Various clubs and organizations from across campus will showcase what they have to offer.



This free event includes food and entertainment. Entertainment acts include aerialists, henna artists, street magicians, creature encounters and caricature artists.

In the ballrooms, students can grab potstickers and rice, grilled cheese, tomato soup, churros and empanadas.





Ogden Climbing Festival

WSU’s Outdoor Program, along with GEAR:30 and the Front Climbing Club, will host the Ogden Climbing Festival on April 13 and 14.

WSU Campus Recreation writes, “The Ogden Climbing Festival is the premier climbing event in the region. The Festival brings together climbers from all climbing disciplines to introduce them to best of Ogden Utah.”

The festival will include a presentation by professional rock climber Emily Harrington, trail work and crag cleanup, climbing clinics, equipment demo and community climbing competition.



Tickets can be ordered online by visiting https://www.weber.edu/ogdenclimbingfestival. If ordered in advance online, General Admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $20. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be $25 at the door.





Take Back the Night

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, WSU’s Women’s Center will host the “Take Back the Night” event on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ogden Amphitheater.



According to the Women’s Center, the goal of “Take Back the Night” is to “help raise awareness of and speak out against sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse and all other forms of sexual violence.”

This years event will feature speaker Beverly Gooden, the woman who started the #WhyIStayed movement.

The Women’s Center writes of Gooden, “Beverly sparked a national conversation about how society views victims, while calling for a community response to this important social issue.”

For more information, contact the women’s center at 801-626-6090, womenscenter@weber.edu.

More information about the event can be found by visiting https://www.weber.edu/womenscenter/takebacknight.html.