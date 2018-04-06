Wildcats take lead in West coast lacrosse growth

by Brandon May

The Weber State University men’s lacrosse team is now in full swing after their 2018 season began in March.

“We got a bigger group of guys that came out and joined the team this spring,” club president Braxton Rogers said. “This is the most players we have ever had at Weber State, and it is going to help us expand our roster.”

WSU went 0-6 in their first year as a part of the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association, where they compete in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference at the Division II level, and they are looking to improve their record this year.

“It’s a great experience for the guys,” Rogers said. “We get to play lacrosse at a college level and travel around the Rocky Mountains playing top opponents.”

After their first season as part of the RMLC, the Wildcats are prepared to face the elite teams of the MCLA like Montana State and Utah State.

“We added more games to our schedule this year,” Rogers said. “It’s going to help our athletes get experience but also play some very talented and developed teams.”

The Wildcats will travel to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado to play their conference games.

“I love that we get to travel,” Rogers said. We get to hang out in different states and play the game we all grew up playing.”

Since the lacrosse team is a club sport at WSU, athletes have to pay a fee to join, and there are no scholarships offered. As a club, they also are in charge of getting all of their equipment and scheduling their matches.

“Even though we have to pay a fee to be a part of the team, it’s something I recommend for anyone who is thinking about it,” Rogers said. “We get to travel to other universities and play collegiate lacrosse.”

While WSU’s lacrosse club is relatively new, it has seen growth every year the club has played. In 2016, the Wildcats scrimmaged two opponents before moving into the MCLA. The team hopes to continue to grow and eventually play more games as the sport grows in the west.

The team practices Tuesday and Wednesday nights and encourages anyone who is interested, with or without experience, to come and try out.

As a club, they are open to any prospective player who wants to try out. They regularly set up tables in the Shepherd Union so students can interact with the club members and look into joining. The lacrosse club will announce their schedule for the 2018–19 school year once their games are fully planned.

