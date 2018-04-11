‘At the Station’ — KWCR’s upcoming event

WSU’s radio station, KWCR, will host “At the Station,” an event featuring four local, indie and alternative bands on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Union Station.

Mother Lights, Cardinal Bloom, Little Barefoot and Black Labrador will perform, with Cardinal Bloom and Mother Lights headlining the event.

KWCR focused on featuring local bands to showcase Ogden talent.

Madison Morretti, KWCR’s new director, said this event “helps the radio station build relationships with bands in the area and bring a unique sound to the station’s music.”

Moretti said the event is KWCR’s shining claim to fame and that this year the radio station is taking it up a notch.

Morretti said she hopes these bands help instill pride in local culture amongst students and the community.

Tickets for the show are $7 and can be purchased by visiting the Weber State Ticket Office online under the category “special events.”

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:15 p.m.