Do you know your news from this semester?

1. The countries that ratified the Paris Climate Agreement met in December 2018 to discuss the climate rule book that was being drafted. Which major economy did not ratify the Paris Climate Agreement?

a. England

b. Germany

c. United States

2. During the week of Jan. 7, California officials announced formal charges against David and Louise Turpin, the couple suspected of starving and shackling their children to their beds. How many children do the Turpins have?

a. 9

b. 4

c. 13

3. Which city in California voted in February 2018 to reject proposals allowing recreational and medicinal marijuana shops to open within the city limits?

a. Compton

b. San Diego

c. Burbank

4. Why did Russia expel 23 United Kingdom diplomats in March 2018?

a. They violated Russian laws.

b. As retaliation over the expulsion of Kremlin envoys in the UK.

c. They violated a treaty agreement.

5. The Thomas fire, the largest wildfire on record in California, burned for how long?

a. Over two months

b. More than one month

c. Three weeks

6. In an order on March 23, President Trump banned whom from serving in the armed forces?

a. Undocumented immigrants

b. Transgender people

c. People with complex autoimmune diseases

1. 4. c. According to the Straits Times, the countries who ratified the Paris Climate Agreement met in Poland in December, but the United States was not a part of the climate rulebook discussion after President Trump didn’t ratify the agreement.

The countries put the final touches on the rulebook, which was expected to outline standards that would ensure industries and economies follow emissions rules. United Nations top climate official Patricia Espinosa emphasized the importance of the agreement.

“The urgency of the issue, the high expectations that are around the process are putting strong pressure on the parties to really find ways of coming to compromises,” Espinosa said.

(Adapted from Feb. 22 issue, question four).



2. c. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 13 children of David and Louise Turpin have gone through years of starvation and abuse at the hands of their parents.

The Turpins were charged with multiple felony counts of torture, child abuse, abuse of dependent adults and false imprisonment in January. This was the first time the couple had been reported to the authorities.

(Adapted from Jan. 25 issue, question one).

3. a. According to the Los Angeles Times, Compton voters overwhelmingly voted to keep marijuana shops from opening in the city in February.

Many cities in California with large African American populations were worried about the message legalized marijuana sends to communities. For decades, black American cities have been seen as the face of the illegal pot market, and most wanted to change that.

“I don’t believe bringing marijuana into the community would’ve been good for the community,” said local councilwoman Emma Sharif.

(Adapted from Feb. 8 issue, question three).

4. b. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Russia expelled 23 UK diplomats in retaliation after the expulsion of Kremlin envoys in the UK. The UK diplomats were given one week to leave this March.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May expelled the Russian envoys from the UK after the nerve-agent poisoning of a former spy and his daughter near London. Russia denied involvement in the poisoning and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced the British accusations as “absolutely rude, unsubstantiated and baseless.”

“If further actions of an unfriendly nature are taken against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take other retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

(Adapted from March 22 issue, question six).

5. c. California suffered its largest wildfire on record spanning from December 2017 to January 2018, with the fire burning for over a month, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fire was finally considered 100 percent contained on Jan. 12.

The fires, fueled by high winds, burned over 1,000 structures and were to blame for two deaths. When the flames finally subsided, the fires had burned 273,246 acres of land.

(Adapted from Jan. 18 issue, question one).

6. b. According to the Los Angeles Times, President Trump issued an order on March 23 that banned transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces except under “limited circumstances.”

The order banned the Pentagon from enlisting recruits who have undergone gender transition treatment, but left Defense Secretary James N. Mattis the ability to retain those who have openly served since doing so was authorized.

(Adapted from March 29 issue, question three).

