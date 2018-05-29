Wildcats split a win and a loss at NISC

The Weber State University softball team received an invitation to participate in the National Invitational Softball Championship and kicked off the post-season tournament with a doubleheader on May 16 in Las Vegas. The Wildcats started out with a convincing 14–7 win over Utah Valley University, but then fell to University of Nevada Las Vegas 4–1 in the nightcap.

Game one started out slow, as Weber State took an early lead of 1-0 after the first two innings. The offense picked up in the third and fourth innings, as the Wildcats and Wolverines scored a combined 14 runs.

The scoring stopped for the Wolverines, however, as Weber State junior Tatiana Su’esu’e closed out the game by pitching three scoreless innings. Su’esu’e allowed only two hits and struck out two batters.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ bats only got hotter in the desert heat as they rattled off four hits in the next two innings. The hits accounted for the final six runs of the game, bringing the final score to 14–7.

The Wildcats’ offense was led by sophomore Ashlyn Visser and senior Rae Gall. The two combined to go 7–9 at the plate and contributed to four runs scored by the Wildcats.

With their win over UVU, Weber State moved on to face UNLV, the host of the tournament.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their bats cooled off during the second game of the day. After ripping off 15 hits and scoring 14 runs against UVU, they were held to just five hits and one run against UNLV. Junior Molly Horne drove in the lone run in a 4–1 loss.