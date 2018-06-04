Do you know your news? June 4

1. The tragic school shooting that took place in Sante Fe, Texas, on May 18 was the _____ school shooting in the United States in 2018.

a. 22nd

b. 15th

c. 4th

2. The controversial Iranian nuclear deal that President Trump withdrew the United States from, on May 8, was originally negotiated and signed by what former U.S President?

a. President George W. Bush

b. President Bill Clinton

c. President Barack Obama

3. After the Royal Wedding, Prince Harry and Megan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of what county in England?

a. Windsor

b. Sussex

c. Cambridge

4. A historic summit meeting took place on April 27 to negotiate a treaty removing all nuclear weapons from what two rival countries?

a. Iran and Iraq

b. Syria and Turkey

c. North Korea and South Korea

5. How many people have been evacuated from the big island of Hawaii due to the May 3 eruption of the Kilauea Volcano?

a. 2,500

b. 5,000

c. 1,250

1. a. According to CNN, (https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/02/us/school-shootings-2018-list-trnd/index.html) the school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, was the 22nd school shooting to take place in the United States this year.

“We’re 21 weeks into 2018, and there have already been 23 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. That averages out to more than 1 shooting a week.” Saheed Ahmed and Christina Walker, CNN reporters, said.

2. c. According to CBS News, (https://www.cbsnews.com/live-news/trump-iran-nuclear-deal-announcement-today-2018-05-08-live-stream-updates/) the Iran nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was created by the Obama administration in 2015.

The Iran nuclear deal was a joint deal between the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Germany, and the European Union. In exchange for Iran halting their production of nuclear weapons, these six countries and the European Union agreed to lift sanctions that were crippling to the Iranian economy.

3. b. The Queen officially announced on the morning of the Royal Wedding that Prince Henry of Wales was to be the Duke of Sussex, according to (https://www.royal.uk/wedding-duke-and-duchess-sussex).

The Royal UK story also said, “On her marriage to The Duke of Sussex, Ms. Meghan Markle will become known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”





4. c. According to the New York Times, (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/26/world/asia/korea-kim-moon-summit.html) leaders from North Korea and South Korea met to discuss the removal of North Korea’s nuclear weapons in exchange for economic benefits and security guarantees.

With the meeting, Kim Jong-un became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korean territory in the 70 years of hostility between the two countries. Recently, according to a CNN article (https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/26/politics/north-and-south-korean-leaders-meet-again/index.html), the two leaders met again in a surprise meeting on May 26 after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the U.S. and North Korean summit.

5. a. According to CNN, (https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/30/us/hawaii-kilauea-volcano-evacuations/index.html) an estimated 2,500 people have been evacuated from their homes, as of May 30, due to the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano.

On May 3, the Kilauea Volcano erupted, throwing lava as high as 200 feet, according to the CNN article. In the following weeks, multiple other fissures have opened, sending lava down across roads and through residential areas. These lava flows are still currently continuing to destroy homes and threaten many other structures. As of May 30, the flowing lava has destroyed an estimated 75 homes.