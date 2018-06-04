Jordan Cross set to compete in the NCAA Championships

Weber State University’s track and field senior Jordan Cross qualified for the NCAA Championships competing in the steeplechase.

Cross brought home the Big Sky title for the 3,000-meter steeplechase after placing first in Moscow, Idaho, which qualified him to compete in the preliminary round in Sacramento, CA.

In the preliminary round Cross ran and new personal best of 8:41.72. That was a full eight seconds faster than his previous best and a half a second off the WSU all-time top 10 list.

He finished third in his heat and seventh overall on his way to qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Cross has been a consistent top performer for Weber State in both track and field and cross country since joining the teams in 2016. He also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries last year and has earned Big Sky Academic All-Conference honors every year since joining the team.

Junior Abbi Brecht, senior Anthony Gregory, junior Summer Harper, and freshman Kate Sorensen, all participated in the preliminary round with Cross as well.

Gregory competed in the high jump and just missed on joining Cross at the Championship meet. Gregory matched his season best jump of 6-11, and was tied for the final qualifying spot. He competed in a jump off for the spot, but ultimately finished 13th overall.

Summer Harper came in 26th in the women’s steeplechase and she posted the seventh best women’s steeplechase time in WSU history, with a time of 10:16.72.

Abbi Brecht finished 34th in the women’s high jump, but also set a new personal best with a jump of 5-7. Kate Sorensen finished 33rd in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.05.

Jordan Cross will compete at the NCAA Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, from June 6-9.