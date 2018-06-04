Ogden Twilight sets for musical summer nights

Bringing bigger and better artists into Ogden, the summer Twilight Concert Series returns, and unlike the Salt Lake Community College Twilight Concert Series, runs from June to August, filling the summer months with music.

All the shows are held in the Ogden Amphitheater, and the first concert of the summer is The Flaming Lips with their special guest B|_ank, who will be playing the first concert of the series on June 7.

Following The Flaming Lips performance, there will be other bands performing this year, with their own special guest openers every Thursday until August 9. Little Dragon, Bonobo, Cold War Kids, Metronomy, Thievery Corporation, Chromeo, CHVRCHES are among some of the bands scheduled for Ogden Twilight.

Ogden’s Twilight Series will be broken up into two sessions this year, with four of those concerts being held in June for the first session, and six remaining concerts in July and August for the second.

You can buy your tickets in a package form for each session. The first session package is $35.00 with a service fee of $5.00. The second session’s package is $55.00 with a service fee of $6.85.

In addition, there is VIP ticking available for $50.00 with an additional $2.75 service fee and Ogden sales tax. These tickets are limited in quantity, but offer seating right next to the stage.

If you do not want to commit yourself to the packages, you can pick and choose which of the concerts you would like to attend by buying one general admissions ticket.

You can buy a general admissions ticket in advance for $10.00, or you can buy your ticket at the gate for $15.00. All tickets can be purchased through any Graywhale Entertainment store, for cash only, or you can purchase them online at https://www.24tix.com/ot.

Doors and food vendors will open at 5 p.m., and the music will begin at 6 p.m.

For any further inquiries about the Twilight Series events, head to http://www.ogdenamphitheater.com.

Full lineup:

June 7: Flaming Lips with Bl_ank

June 14: Little Dragon with Com Truise

June 21: Bonobo with Slow Magic

June 28: Metronomy and Cold War Kids

July 6: Thievery Corporation

July 17: Sylvan Esso with Unknown Mortal Orchestra

July 26: Big Wild and Jai Wolf

August 2: Broken Social Scene with In Tall Buildings and Joshua James

August 7: Chromeo with STRFKR

August 8: CHVRCHES with Pale Waves and Tishmal