Sun, sand and hoops for the WSU men’s basketball team

The Weber State University men’s basketball team is headed back to the Bahamas to participate in the Junkanoo Jam preseason tournament for the second year in a row. They will be tipping off Nov. 15 and continuing on until Nov. 18.

The Weber State men’s basketball team does not just play basketball in the Bahamas to enjoy the sun and weather, but the location has definitely become an added bonus.

All games will be played at the Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini. The Wildcats will find themselves up against the California State University Bakersfield Roadrunners, Central Michigan Chippewas and the San Jose State Spartans.

“We’re excited to play in another preseason tournament in the Bahamas this fall,” Weber State head coach Randy Rahe said. “The preseason tournaments are really important to our program, and this will be another great opportunity for us to play three games against high-quality opponents.”

This is a three-day, three-game tournament, and the Wildcats will start by taking on San Jose State at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time on Nov. 15. Weber State will then play either CSU Bakersfield or Central Michigan on Nov. 16 or 17 and will face the other team on Nov. 18.

The Junkanoo Jam will mark the fifth consecutive year that Weber State has competed in a preseason tournament.

Previously, the Wildcats played in the Island of Bahamas tournament last year in Nassau. The Wildcats went 1-3 during their trip to the showcase, losing to Iona and Bradley, while picking up a victory against James Madison.

Weber State competed in the Great Alaska Shootout in 2016 and the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida in 2015, where they won the title. The Wildcats also competed in the Paradise Jam, in the Virgin Islands, in 2014.