Fyrecon tempers the crafts of artists and writers

Fyrecon isn’t just another comic book convention. With workshops and master classes personalized to help attendees hone their craft, Fyrecon is able to create a contained synergy as guest instructors interact and have personal one-on-one time with their pupils, practicing writing and artistry.

For the second year in a row, the Weber State University Davis campus opened its doors for a three-day convention based around art and writing within the realms of science fiction and fantasy, known as Fyrecon.

Those who attended this year’s con were able to meet and learn from guest instructors in their respective areas of business, such as authors Chelsea Quinn Yarbro and David Farland and artists Dave Dorman and Chad Hardin.

“If you want to learn about art, or you want to learn about how to write or you want to learn about game design, this is the place to be,” James Clegg, one of the heads of day-to-day volunteer work with the convention, said. “We’ve got some of the best in the world come and teach one-on-one and give you their years of experience for practically nothing.”

Fyrecon holds classes, which takes a step away from conventional boarding for cons as they normally take place in hotels or convention centers. This is one of the few details attendees enjoy as they see their proclaimed mentors often within the vicinity and have the opportunity to create relationships.

“Try finding a sit-down spot with Stan Lee. It’s never going to happen. But here, I can sit down with Chad Harding and I can have a 20 minute conversation about different digital brushes that I can use for inking,” said Tim Jackson, who came from Laramie, Wyoming, with his sister to attend the con.

Fyrecon’s main objective is to help future writers and creators learn the underlinings and rules within their craft. There are traditional vendors, game rooms and simulators, but the main priority lies with the full-day master classes.

“You get cons like FanX in Salt Lake and those are more geared toward the fans, toward the consumers,” said J.C. Archer, another Fyrecon attendee who had previous knowledge from her volunteer work with the con the previous year. “You get conventions like Fyrecon and it’s more for the professionals, the creators. It’s really nice to know that you’re all in this together,”

With attendees having these opportunities to increase their knowledge and skills, they help in successfully fulfilling Fyrecon’s mission statement, which is to create “an environment where professional artists and authors can directly interact with attendees on a personal level.”

“If you are thinking about it, just come learn. Learn from the experts and find out what it’s really all about. Realize it can be done and it’s not just a dream,” Archer said.

Fyrecon takes place every year, usually mid to late June. For more details about the convention, along with next year’s panelists and master classes, visit www.fyrecon.com.