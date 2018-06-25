News Quiz June 25

1. At the end of 2017, the United Nations estimated that ______ people had been forced to leave their homes around the world for various reasons including war, persecution and human rights violations.

A. 25 million

B. 34 million

C. 68.5 million

2. President Trump signed a policy this past week directed at creating a “Space Force,” with hopes that this new organization will become the sixth branch of the United States armed forces.

A. True

B. False

3. What deceased iconic pop star had their estate announce he will have a musical composed inspired by their life?

A. Prince

B. Michael Jackson

C. Elvis Presley

4. President Trump and his administration are under much criticism this past week due to what controversial topic?

A. Health Care

B. Gun Control

C. Immigration

5. What professional golfer won the U.S Open Championship this past weekend, becoming the first golfer in almost 30 years to win back-to-back U.S Open Championships?

A. Tiger Woods

B. Jordan Speith

C. Brooks Koepka

Answers:

1. C. According to the Los Angeles Times, at the end of 2017, 68.5 million people had been displaced from their homes around the world. Shashank Bengali, a writer for the Los Angeles Times, said “With a global population of 7.6 billion, that means 1 in 110 human beings is forcibly displaced, their families torn apart, livelihoods destroyed, schooling interrupted, hopes for the future scattered to the wind.”

2. A. Samantha Masunga, a writer for the Los Angeles Times reported that Trump signed a policy on June 18 aimed at creating a new space force. Trump said, “We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal.” Trump went on to say that he would direct the Defense Department to create the Space Force as a sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces.

3. B. According to the New York Daily News, The Michael Jackson Estate announced that “they are developing a new jukebox musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson.” Joe Dziemianowics, a writer for the New York Daily News, summed it up when he said, “The King of Pop is moonwalking to Broadway.” As of right now the show is untitled but is set to hit Broadway in 2020.

4. C. According to the Tribune Washington Bureau, Trump and his administration have been widely criticized over their “zero tolerance” policy on immigration. Clashes between Congress and Trump have been common this week as Congress seeks for a way out of this border crisis while Trump stands his ground. Noah Bierman, a writer for the Tribune Washington Bureau said, “As the border crisis shows no sign of ending, only worsening, the question is whether Trump can resist the public pressure to reverse his policy while holding out for legislation.”

5. C. According to the Palm Beach Post, Brooks Koepka won the U.S Open Championship for the second consecutive year, making him only the seventh golfer to ever win back-to-back U.S Opens and the first to do it in almost 30 years. Mark Calcavecchia, a former professional golfer, said in an interview, “I think this one really solidifies him as one of the game’s best players in the world right now.”