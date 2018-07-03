Find your adventure with WSU’s Outdoor Program

Weber State University offers an Outdoor Program that supplies affordable equipment for adventures and provides new experiences for students and community members.

The program has been going since the 1970s. Though originally only offered to WSU students, outdoor activities are now available to the general public, while discounts are available for WSU students.

There are five major components of the program, the first of which is the Rental Center where outdoor enthusiasts can rent equipment. Prices range anywhere between $40–50 an hour. At Weber State, the outdoor program will rent equipment to students for as low as $20–25 a day.





The Outdoor Adventure Program is the second facet. People can sign up for a variety of trips and events. On occasion, the Outdoor Program also participates in and collaborates with outside groups and events.

On July 9, the Adventure Program will be leading a hike through Farmington Creek. On Aug. 4, there will be a hike up Adams Canyon. The Adventure Program is also leading a rafting trip on the Snake River in Jackson Hole on July 20. More information on these activities can be found on their website.

The climbing wall, which is located on campus in the outdoor arena, is the third piece of the Outdoor Program. Students can use the climbing wall throughout the spring and fall. Using the climbing wall and equipment during operating hours is free for students, faculty and staff with an active Wildcard. If you’re interested in using the climbing wall this summer, contact the staff at the Outdoor Program several weeks ahead of time to schedule it. If you choose to climb outside of operating hours, there is an additional fee.

The Challenge Course is the fourth feature, which takes place on campus during the warmer months of the year. The course provides games and activities for groups of all sizes.





Finally, the Back-Country Yurt, gives you a comfortable indoor camping experience, while still providing the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the wilderness. Located in Bloomington Canyon, Idaho, the dwellings can be rented out to the general public and are available throughout the winter season.

When picking up equipment, the staff provides instruction on setup and use. Specific precautions will be taken and presented when attending any of the outdoor trips. For any further questions, workers are available to aid any campers.

The Outdoor Program offers year-round fun depending on the season, so those with an active Wildcard and a sense of adventure, the outdoor program gives provides a 30% discount on the cost of the outdoor

activities.