Twilight falls on SLC

After months of patiently waiting, Utah residents can finally mark their calendars for the return of one of the most popular events of the summer: the Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series.

The music festival is scheduled to run from August to September, bringing fan-favorite artists to the stage and breathing life back into what was thought to be a dying tradition.

Revered as one of the longest running public arts programs in Salt Lake City, the series faced uncertainty after the celebration of its 30th anniversary last year.

In the fall of 2017, officials announced that the beloved festival was going on a suspension due to years of budget crises and lack of funding. However, thanks to the new collaboration between the Salt Lake City Arts Council and Broadway Media, Twilight Concerts are back in full force with a highly diverse assortment of musicians.

Despite its belated release, the 2018 series lineup is sure to not disappoint. The five-show production will include performances from electronic dance sensation Diplo, innovative singer-songwriter Robert DeLong, indie-alternative rock band Moon Taxi, celebrity rapper Snoop Dogg, rising pop star King Princess and husband-and-wife duo Flora Cash, offering a little bit of everything for everyone.

The festival begins August 16 and will continue every Thursday night until September 13.

Although Pioneer Park has been credited as the staple location for Twilight Concerts in the past, the costs associated with annual setups and tear downs have become detrimental to revenue. Thus, in order to keep tickets at a minimum rate, the series’ venue has been moved to The Gallivan Center in the heart of Salt Lake City.

General admission tickets for individual shows will remain at the standard price of years past at $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the concert. You can buy tickets online, at the gate or at any Graywhale Entertainment store. All in-person ticket purchases are cash only.

In addition to single-show tickets, fans can also purchase a season ticket package for $50 plus a $6.75 service fee. Season tickets holders get early entrance and access to all five Twilight Concert Series events. Season tickets are available for purchase through August 16 at 5 p.m.

There will be on-site food vendors, restaurant booths, beverage options and entertainment starting at 6 p.m.

Season ticket holder gates open at 5:30 p.m. and general admissions gates open at 6 p.m. All events will be held rain or shine, and no refunds will be issued.

2018 Twilight Concert Series Lineup:

August 16 – Diplo

August 23 – Robert DeLong

August 30 – Moon Taxi

September 6 – DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg

September 13 – King Princess, Flora Cash