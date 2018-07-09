Do you know your news? July 9

1. On July 6, President Donald Trump levied a 25 percent tax on imported Chinese products, mostly machinery. China retaliated by levying tariffs of their own against imported American products. What did China place the highest tax on?

a. Milk

b. Soy beans

c. Industrial parts

2. On the heels of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation in the final days of June, another high-profile figure in the Trump administration just announced their resignation. Who was it?

a. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

b. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

c. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt

3. On July 5, the White House released that it had separated more children from their families than previously stated, and that none had been reunited so far. What was the new number of children separated from their families?

a. Up to 1500

b. Up to 2400

c. Up to 3000

4. President Trump has been actively searching for the next Supreme Court Justice to replace Justice Kennedy. Which elected official from Utah was not considered for the spot?

a. Senator Mike Lee

b. Governor Gary Herbert

c. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee

5. U.S. intelligence agencies have been publicly investigating the role of Russia in the 2016 presidential election. On July 3, who stated that they agreed with intelligence agencies’ recent conclusion that Moscow interfered with the election?

a. The Senate Intelligence Committee

b. Donald Trump alone

c. The White House itself

Answers:

1. B. The Los Angeles Times reports that China levied the highest tax on soy beans coming from the U.S. In addition to soy beans, China has targeted agricultural products, largely produced in states that support Trump or GOP lawmakers. Ultimately, the tariffs on both sides total a $17 billion penalty in trading.

2. C. Scott Pruitt has announced his resignation, leaving his deputy at the EPA Andrew Wheeler to take control of the organization July 9, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During his tenure as EPA chief administrator, Pruitt became known for scandal after scandal, drawing the attentions of federal investigators. Pruitt reportedly gave his friends large raises against the instructions of the White House and tried to use his position to secure his wife a Chick-Fil-A franchise. Despite his problems, Trump continued to praise Pruitt through tweets until he became dramatically problematic to keep on board.

3. C. According to the Los Angeles Times, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, reported that the actual number of children separated from their families was close to 3000, up from the previously-reported 2000. The Health and Human Services department currently has custody of the children and reports that around 100 of the children are under the age of five.

4. B. According to the White House, Senator Mike Lee was originally considered for the seat before ultimately getting passed over for candidates with more judicial experience. Despite being on the original list, Thomas Lee was not rumored to be in serious contention for the seat.

5. A. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Senate Intelligence Committee released an unclassified report calling the intelligence agencies’ conclusions solid. The report corroborates the intelligence agencies’ findings that not only did Russia meddle in the election, but that Russian president Vladimir Putin personally ordered the efforts.