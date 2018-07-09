iPhone leaks shed light on new features

The latest in a series of leaks regarding designs and price points for the new iPhone iteration was revealed July 5, citing a new assortment of colors and three different models for consumers to choose from.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities known for his consistently accurate Apple product predictions and leaks, released a report detailing the changes to the tech giant’s flagship device.

In his report, Kuo made revisions to previously assumed price points for the three theorized iPhone models. A 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, currently nicknamed the “iPhone X Plus,” should be priced around $1,000 and feature dual SIM capabilities, according to Kuo. He also said the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone would retail for roughly $700. Kuo’s report did not mention a price point for the 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement.

While this arrangement of price points and phone sizes remains mostly the same as Apple’s 2017 offering, Kuo’s report suggests a more drastic change in regard to the device colors. While the 6.5-inch device will stick with traditional Apple colors of black and white, with an addition of gold, the 6.1-inch device will offer choices for grey, white, blue, red, and orange.

While this seems to be a break from tradition for Apple, it’s not the first time the Cupertino-based tech company has shown flair in the design. The release of the iPhone 5C in 2013 gave consumers the choice between five colors: blue, green, yellow, pink and white.

Kuo predicts that the new colors and the spec upgrade for the 5.8-inch model will lead to higher sales volume than the iPhone X’s lackluster performance. Apple is expected to officially reveal the new devices and their respective colors and price points at its annual press conference in fall 2018.