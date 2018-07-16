Pioneer Day begins with 40th annual Lindquist Pops Concert

As a celebration of Utah’s state history, the Pioneer Day festivities bring history into the modern day. The Pioneer Day celebrations began in Ogden with the Lindquist Pops Concert and fireworks extravaganza on the evening of July 15.

The Lindquist Pops Concert has been hosted at Weber State University by the Lindquist family for the past 40 years, with the first concert taking place in 1978. Each year, thousands of people take their places, scattered around Weber State’s campus and the surrounding community.

Allison Hess, WSU’s Public Relations Director has been involved in the event since she has worked for the University, she said it takes about a month to bring this lovely event to fruition.

“The Lindquist Family wanted a way for the community to celebrate together,” Hess said. “Definitely a family and crowd favorite, people look forward to it all year long.”

The Pops Concert press release calls it one of, “Utah’s largest firework displays, which is accompanied by the symphony that thousands have gathered around to see.”

WSU Interim President Norm Tarbox said, “For four decades, Weber State has had the good fortune to host this amazing event that has wowed thousands and thousands of people.”

This event celebrates the community and kicks off Ogden’s own Pioneer Day celebrations.

Every year, students and newcomers to the Ogden community experience the concert and fireworks for the first time. Veronica Cain and her family, who moved to Ogden from Las Vegas, got to take in the show.

“We have loved being a part of such a friendly and welcoming community,” Cain said. “To have an event bring so many people together is great.”

Cain and her family have only been in Ogden for about a year and they have enjoyed getting to know the activities and adventures Ogden has to offer.

While there’s an assumption that the show will grow and become more of a spectacle every year, longtime residents in Ogden rely on the show as a true tradition. Hess agreed that people love coming to the same show every year because they know what they’re going to get.

“People know when they come, they are going to get a great show,” Hess said.

The Lindquist Pops Concert have worked for 40 years to be trusted by Ogden residents for a source of fireworks, classical music played by a local symphony and a wholesome family tradition.