Career Services promotes student success

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Education called Data Point, released in December 2017, approximately one-third of college students change their major within the first three years of starting their associate or bachelor’s degree.

This type of decision can prolong the time it takes students to complete their intended degrees and certificates. Of course, it can also increase the cost in total of attending school, as students require more classes to cover credits they would have taken had they begun with their newly changed major.

When students come to Weber State University, tuition can be a big worry, especially if they change majors, as well student fees and book costs. However, when declaring their major, students can take a step back and visit WSU’s career resource center for help to determine what they want to be doing.

Career Services helps students find out what career paths they should take by offering personality and career assessment tests while also advising students through career counseling.

Kaley Carver works at Career Services as an intern and science mentor, and helps other students discover their personal career paths. While meeting up with one of the counselors, Jacob Wilkey, to discuss her career path, Carver also secured herself work there. She now helps other students find out what they want to major in.

“Our motto here is ‘Make the connection,'” Carver said. “We just want to make the connection for people, whether that’s students to employers, or students to career paths.”

Career Services helps connect students to employers by assisting in polishing up their resumes and participating in mock interviews for potential jobs. They also help with filling out graduate school and internship applications, some of which are required for certain departments, such as the Communication department.

When it comes time for students to begin looking for work, they can do so through the Wildcat Handshake app created by Career Services.

Similar to LinkedIn, students are able to post their resumes, look for new job opportunities and engage with other students and alumni.

These services are offered year-round, and Career Services also holds various events for students to consistently engage in their future career paths. The “Career Cafe” is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their office, located in The Student Center room 230. There are treats available as well as advice from the counselors with a different topic each week.

The student jobs fair and the STEM and career fair are also done with the help of Career Services. These fairs give students the opportunity to network and employers the opportunity to recruit. The student job fair takes place Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Ogden campus.

“Our services are becoming more well-known through Handshake and our marketing efforts,” Carver said. “Students who come in and learn about their interests and what career path would be best fit them find it really beneficial.”

For more detailed information about Career Services and the resources they offer, as well as their jobs fairs, visit their website at weber.edu/careerservices.