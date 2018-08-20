Weber State University’s annual block party kicks off at 8 a.m. on August 31 and runs until 2 p.m. During the block party, organizations on and off campus set up booths throughout the main walkways and the Shepherd Union for students to stop by, learn a thing or two, play games and grab snacks.

This year’s theme is Saved By the Bell Tower, a reference to the popular 90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.” Campus organizations will decorate their booths in a competition to receive prizes according to the year’s theme.

This year, 150 organizations are expected to be in attendance. These organizations will be divided into academic departments, community partners, clubs and commercial organizations.

The party begins with the free, annual President’s Purple Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m. Booths running from the Shepherd Union through the Bell Tower plaza and down to Moench mall open at 8:30 a.m. and run through the rest of the day.

At 11:30 a.m., students can bring their Wildcard by the Shepherd Union Information Desk to pick up their free lunch ticket. Venues from across campus like Starbucks and Cupbop will be in attendance to allow students to sample their free foods like potstickers and cold brews.

Each venue will also give students a stamp. Once students have filled their lunch ticket out with stamps, they can drop the ticket off at 626 Marketplace for a chance to win prizes.

The event is free and open to the public, but to get the lunch ticket, a student needs a Wildcard. Parking is available on Harrison Boulevard and at the pay lot on the south side of the Shepherd Union.