Celebrate classic composers with the Bonneville Chamber Music Festival

by Tiana Pack

The Annual Bonneville Chamber Music Festival will be held Sept. 5-8 in the Val A. Browning Center’s Allred Theater. This classical performance will showcase music from both local musicians and industry icons alike.

The work of famed Danish composer Carl Nielsen will kick off the event on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. University of Utah professors Hasse Borup and Andrew Staupe will perform Nielson’s work on the violin and piano, respectively.

9-3 Bonneville Chamber Music Festival (3 of 3).JPG
Danish Composer Carl Nielson

On Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the audience can look forward to a performance by world-renowned, award-winning guitar professor Fabio Zanon of the Royal Academy of Music in London. Zanon will perform the Romancero Gitano in partnership with Dr. Mark Henderson and the Weber State University Chamber Choir.

At 11 a.m. on Sept. 8, the AZURE concert will create an open and friendly atmosphere designed for those will developmental disabilities and their families. This event is free and open to the public.

The festival will conclude on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with the celebrated Nobilis Piano Trio taking the stage. The finale will feature violinist Aaron Berofsky, cellist Suren Bagratuni and pianist Stephen Prutsman performing the work of celebrated composers Brahms and Schubert.

Tickets for these events are $4.50 for students, $7 for adults and $6 for seniors/military. Tickets can be purchased online at weberstatetickets.com.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Mormons meddle with medical marijuana

Arts & Entertainment

Proposition 2, the Medical Marijuana Initiative on the November ballot, would legalize the use of cannabis for those with qualifying medical illnesses. On Aug. 23, the LDS Church joined with […]

by Daryn Steed

Female filmmakers conjure up original story within the world of ‘Harry Potter’

Arts & Entertainment

Apple Juice Productions has been invited to screen their latest film, Lily Evans and the Stroke of Midnight, at midnight on Sep. 8 during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. […]

by Ana Lichfield

Police prep for casualties and cooperation

Campus Events

If you were near Stewart Stadium on the morning of Aug. 21, you may have noticed the alarming amount of police cars, emergency personnel and local law enforcement agencies surrounding […]

by Tori Waltz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.