Celebrate classic composers with the Bonneville Chamber Music Festival

The Annual Bonneville Chamber Music Festival will be held Sept. 5-8 in the Val A. Browning Center’s Allred Theater. This classical performance will showcase music from both local musicians and industry icons alike.

The work of famed Danish composer Carl Nielsen will kick off the event on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. University of Utah professors Hasse Borup and Andrew Staupe will perform Nielson’s work on the violin and piano, respectively.

On Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the audience can look forward to a performance by world-renowned, award-winning guitar professor Fabio Zanon of the Royal Academy of Music in London. Zanon will perform the Romancero Gitano in partnership with Dr. Mark Henderson and the Weber State University Chamber Choir.

At 11 a.m. on Sept. 8, the AZURE concert will create an open and friendly atmosphere designed for those will developmental disabilities and their families. This event is free and open to the public.

The festival will conclude on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with the celebrated Nobilis Piano Trio taking the stage. The finale will feature violinist Aaron Berofsky, cellist Suren Bagratuni and pianist Stephen Prutsman performing the work of celebrated composers Brahms and Schubert.

Tickets for these events are $4.50 for students, $7 for adults and $6 for seniors/military. Tickets can be purchased online at weberstatetickets.com.