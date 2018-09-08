12 years and counting

For the past 12 years, the Bonneville Chamber Music Festival has been showcasing classical music. The festival returned to Weber State University last week at the Browning Center’s Allred Theater.

Viktor Uzur, a music professor at WSU, has been in charge of the event from day one. Uzur uses this event to exhibit the same appreciation of music he tries to impress upon his students. The festival allows faculty and students to hear internationally-acclaimed musicians perform here in Ogden.





Uzur completed his master’s degree in music at Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and received his doctorate in music from Michigan State University.

His initial idea was to have chamber music concerts here in Northern Utah. The continued patronage expanded the concerts into something more.

“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsor and Weber State University faculty and staff and students, we are able to continue this valuable tradition,” Uzur said.

He credited his good fortune in being able to travel with giving him the tremendous opportunity of being able to meet and work with great talent while performing concerts of his own around the world. These concerts gave him the idea of creating a program of his own.

“I believe that chamber music is the nucleus of classical music tradition,” Uzur said. “The festival has a great following of musicians and music lovers who bring an exciting interaction between the audiences and musicians.”

The event gives those familiar with chamber music and classical music the opportunity to come out and enjoy what they love or newcomers to enjoy an aspect of music they haven’t heard before.

John Hendricks, who came out from Roy, attended his first Bonneville Music Festival with friends. Hendricks dabbles in piano and enjoyed the fact that he was able to experience the music of Danish composers for the first time.

“It seems to be a cross between the romantic and the classical, the sounds are very nice to me, very resonate,” Hendricks said.