Historical series to serve up slices of history

by Tiana Pack

WSU’s Alumni Association and the Weber Historical Society will host Laurence Yorgason as he presents “The History of Jazz in Utah” on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Yorgason spoke last year about how Union Station and Historic 25th Street brought people from all over to Ogden in the 20’s and 30’s, and how this influx of diverse cultures made Ogden a hotbed for jazz. Dizzy Gillespie, Nat King Cole and other kings of the genre stopped in Ogden during the height of jazz culture.

9-7 Jazz Pictures Sourced (3 of 3).jpg
Flickr

A jazz bass player himself, Yorgason spent many years researching the history of jazz music and the role it has played in Ogden.

In a press release from WSU, Yorgason said, “I plan to help students and members of the community understand how and why jazz came to Utah, how it differed from other music and why it became so popular.”

Yorgason’s lecture will kick off the Weber Historical Society 2018 Fall Lecture Series.

On Oct. 15, accomplished graphic artist Ted Nagata will talk about Japanese-American incarceration camps during WWII and how the Topaz Concentration Camp affected him and his family.

Then, on Nov. 19, Dr. Leah Murray of WSU’s political science department will discuss the results of the midterm election. She will explore who voted, why they voted and what the outcomes were.

The event will be held in the Hurst Center Dumke Legacy Hall and is open to the public.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

12 years and counting

Arts & Entertainment

For the past 12 years, the Bonneville Chamber Music Festival has been showcasing classical music. The festival returned to Weber State University last week at the Browning Center’s Allred Theater. […]

by Hillary Reilly

Hispanic Heritage Month sparks las conversaciónes

Above the Scroll

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Weber States University’s diversity offices will come together to put on events for students with the hopes of educating them about diversity, inclusivity and […]

by Jennifer Guzman

Weber leaps into the new school year with dance auditions

Arts & Entertainment

Weber State students took the stage on Aug. 31 to audition for the Orchesis Dance Theatre’s fall performance and the Dance Program’s Moving Company. The auditions were held under the […]

by Alyson Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.