Open house pushes for prominent exposure on campus

The Women’s Center at Weber State University held an all-day open house that included board games, food and staff ready to answer any questions. The Women’s Center has been trying to make the student population more aware of its services, and the open house made great strides in that goal.

The center is a place where students are able to relax; they can participate in conversations about social justice or have a moment of privacy in specialized rooms for nursing mothers.





SAFE at Weber program assistant, Teokjari Seefoo Gonzalez, has only worked at the Women’s Center for two weeks, but said she is already gaining knowledge about the program: the Women’s Center’s Mission to be advocates for students while also working for a more “inclusive, equitable, liberatory, and safe community.”

“We wanted to hold (an open house) to let more people know there is a women’s center,” Gonzalez said. “They learned what we do and interacted with us.”

Women’s Center program specialist, Alex Dutro-Maeda, said she was pleased with the open house.

“I think it’s great,” Dutro-Maeda said. “We’ve had people coming in and out. The purpose of this event is to put a face on the Women’s Center and make them feel comfortable coming in here.”

Dutro-Maeda also said she believes the center will gain a greater attraction if attendees tell friends and family about the event.

“Word of mouth is how people hear about the Women’s Center,” Dutro-Maeda said. “This year we are expanding our social justice program, so I’m hoping we start to see more involvement from people.”

Dutro-Maeda said her staff is planning more community engaging events throughout the school year, including the “Sister Circle” series which will start in October.

“It is going to be a gathering and discussion space for women-identified students,” Dutro-Maeda said. “We are going to have a different topic each month. Folks are going to be able to come in and have a judgement-free discussion about important topics.”





As one of the many series put on by the women’s center, Sister Circle will happen alongside events such as Generation F*, a monthly workshop dedicated to starting conversations about systemic oppression and a take back the night rally, occurring during the spring semester.

Dutro-Maeda made it clear that anyone and everyone, is welcome to visit the center.

“The women’s center is open to anyone of any gender identity,” Dutro-Maeda said. “We do gender equality work and social justice work for everybody. We are always happy to see people stop in, hang out in our space, and get involved with our programs.”

The Women’s Center is available at both the Ogden and Davis campus. A full list of their hours and events for the fall semester can be found at weber.edu/womenscenter.