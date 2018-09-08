See more than books and classes

Park. Walk. Class. Food. Class. Leave.

It’s easy to see college as an activity instead of a place. With as much time as is spent in classrooms, eyes focused on papers, it’s easy to miss the walkways and trees.

If you stop and look, though, there is a lot to see.

Situated away from every classroom on campus, the Ada Lindquist Plaza west of the Shepherd Union building serves only one purpose: aesthetics. It’s a place to relax, to take in the sights, but it’s easy to miss if you don’t break from a normal day to find it.

As the sun starts to sink, views tend to change. A glassy blue will become an orange or purple, ducks will become shadows and mountains become flat, painted backgrounds.

Sunsets, in general, bathe the world in a flattering light and Weber State is no exception. Three locations, especially, help to illustrate this point: Elizabeth Hall, the soccer field and the west-facing exits of the Marriott Health building.

The third floor of Elizabeth Hall makes for some of the best sunsets one can see on campus. The windows on the northern side of the building give an almost unobstructed view of the mountains, while the hallways that split off have their own charm.

Much like the plaza, the soccer field is fairly out of the way for most students but worth the trip for the photo opportunities.

The doors on the upper-floors of the Marriott Health building are possibly the best kept secret when it comes to the best views on campus. Unlike some of the others, though, the Marriott building needs a sunset to make the walk worth it.

These aren’t the only things worth seeing on campus, so take some time to stop and look around instead of rushing from class to class.hese aren’t the only things worth seeing on campus, so take some time to stop and look around instead of rushing from class to class.