See more than books and classes

by Joshua Wineholt

Park. Walk. Class. Food. Class. Leave.

It’s easy to see college as an activity instead of a place. With as much time as is spent in classrooms, eyes focused on papers, it’s easy to miss the walkways and trees.

If you stop and look, though, there is a lot to see.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (1 of 11).JPG
Ducks and ripples and trees make for a serene view. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Situated away from every classroom on campus, the Ada Lindquist Plaza west of the Shepherd Union building serves only one purpose: aesthetics. It’s a place to relax, to take in the sights, but it’s easy to miss if you don’t break from a normal day to find it.

As the sun starts to sink, views tend to change. A glassy blue will become an orange or purple, ducks will become shadows and mountains become flat, painted backgrounds.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (5 of 11).JPG
Just after sunset, during what is called the "blue hour," little more than the silhouettes of the ducks are visable. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (6 of 11).JPG
Sunsets, in general, bathe the world in a flattering light and Weber State is no exception. Three locations, especially, help to illustrate this point: Elizabeth Hall, the soccer field and the west-facing exits of the Marriott Health building.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (9 of 11).JPG
Elizabeth Hall's third floor windows give a clear view of the sunset. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The third floor of Elizabeth Hall makes for some of the best sunsets one can see on campus. The windows on the northern side of the building give an almost unobstructed view of the mountains, while the hallways that split off have their own charm.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (10 of 11).JPG
Much like the plaza, the soccer field is fairly out of the way for most students but worth the trip for the photo opportunities.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (11 of 11).JPG
Sunset at the soccer field next to the Stromberg Complex. (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

The doors on the upper-floors of the Marriott Health building are possibly the best kept secret when it comes to the best views on campus. Unlike some of the others, though, the Marriott building needs a sunset to make the walk worth it.

9-7 Best Views (Joshua Wineholt) (8 of 11).JPG
A slight mist obscures the mountains. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

These aren't the only things worth seeing on campus, so take some time to stop and look around instead of rushing from class to class.

