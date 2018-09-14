Don’t miss the action at “Destruction Zone’s” Watch Parties

Weber State University’s student section, the “Destruction Zone,” will be hosting watch parties for each away football game at Steiny’s Family Sports Grill this fall.

WSU student Devon Jennings and the Destruction Zone held their first watch party when the Wildcats traveled west to to take on Big Sky Conference rival Cal Poly on Sept. 8.

“We are hoping to have a community watch party for each away game this year,” Jennings said. “It allows us to get together and cheer on our team and get the community and students excited about our sports.”

Steiny’s was one of several restaurants to host watch parties around Ogden last December when the ’Cats took on James Madison in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

“We would like to keep the watch parties at the same place,” Jennings said. “Steiny’s is right across the street from campus, making it an ideal place for Weber State fans.”

For fans who wear Weber State gear, Steiny’s will be offering discounted food and drink specials on game day. The restaurant offered fans a six dollar chicken plate when the Wildcats kicked off with the Mustangs.

Jennings said he believes the specials might change from week to week, offering fans something different on their menu.

For closer games, Southern Utah and Idaho State, the “Destruction Zone” hopes to travel but also have watch parties for students and fans who can’t make the trip.

“For away games that are closer, we plan to travel and support our guys,” Jennings said. “We also want to have watch parties in place for those who can’t make the trip.”

The Destruction Zone’s next watch party is October 6 when the Wildcats travel south to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Students are encouraged to follow the Destruction Zone on social media, and are urged to attend their meetings every Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Stewart Stadium.