WSU cracks down on hazing

by Alexa Nielson

Greek Life has earned notoriety across American campuses, but WSU is taking strides to address that.

Every year, WSU hosts hazing meetings for both new pledges and returning members of sororities and fraternities to inform them hazing is not tolerated and, ideally, break the stereotypes around Greek Life and hazing.

9-17 Greek Hazing (Kelly Watkins) (3 of 6).JPG
First time attendees at the meeting raise their hands. (Kelly Watkins / The Signpost)

During the meeting, WSU defined hazing as, “the imposition of strenuous, often humiliating, tasks as part of a program of rigorous physical training and initiation.”

WSU also defines three different levels of hazing, and while none are tolerated under WSU policy, the levels vary in severity under the classification.

Level-one hazing is the mildest classification for hazing that isn’t direct but has the potential to become direct or to become involved in direct hazing.

Level-two hazing is a step above Level-one, where members inflict psychological or emotional damage on one another directly.

Level-three is the most extreme form, involving coercion to perform illegal activities, extreme physical activities or dictating a members lifestyle.

Hazing meetings are mandatory for all members of sororities and fraternities, and members must sign in when they arrive to record their attendance.

More information about WSU’s hazing policy is available on WSU’s website under Bullying and Hazing Policy.

