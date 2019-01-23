The Corner store opens in Downtown Ogden

Historic 25th Street welcomed The Corner, a resource and information center in Downtown Ogden, in October 2018.

This latest business to find homage in downtown Ogden is located on the corner of 25th Street and Washington.

In recent years, Ogden has become a hotspot among visitors to Utah. However, those who visit are unaware of the activities that the Ogden community has to offer.

The Corner offers that resource to Ogden, operating as an attraction and information center. The business provides visitors and locals with resources to navigate Ogden’s ongoing stature in arts and entertainment.

The Ogden’s Arts & Events team came up with the idea for The Corner in 2017 as way to provide the arts community an inflential platform to promote their upcoming events.

Like many tourist destinations, an information building is necessary to communicate with travelers from around the world.

After nearly two years in development, The Corner launched its career in full preparation to meet the curiosity of travelers in Utah.

According to Christy McBride, the Ogden City Arts & Events division manager, The Corner is in “phase one,” a term used to describe The Corner’s first steps during its development and outreach process.

“The Corner is a valuable resource because it offers a central location for its partners: programmers who host arts and cultural events in the community, to promote their information through The Corner’s many marketing channels,” McBride said.

The business strives to meet a common goal with the community: to bring the community together. Since its opening, The Corner has partnered with around one hundred businesses and organizations.

“As The Corner grows its programming, it is going to be able to identify new businesses that aren’t as well known in Ogden,” said Derek Williamson, manager of the Ogden City Amphitheater.

The Corner began by completely renovating the building inside and out. Those who visit The Corner’s physical location will notice its urban design with displays of its partners’ promotional items, such as posters, tickets, Ogden apparel from the Sign Garage, and honey and jam local to Ogden.

Due to its quick success, The Corner plans to continue its operation through 2020 and to revitalize the entire section of 25th Street and Washington.

One of The Corner’s many partners is Weber State University. Students can follow The Corner’s Instagram account and look for ticket giveaways to attend some of Weber State’s upcoming local events.

Recent ticket giveaways included tickets to the Lady Wild Film Fest at the Val. A Browning Center and the Yeti Bash on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

In addition, Weber State students who bring their Wildcat ID’s to The Corner’s physical location can receive a free coffee of the month, which is provided by coffee shops local to Ogden and surrounding locations.