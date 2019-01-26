C&O Outreach highlights student health

Students spent their lunch break learning about fitness, health and wellness at the Weber State University Clubs and Organizations Outreach tabling event on Jan. 24.

The event took place in the Shepherd Union atrium and was hosted by various organizations including the Outdoor Program, Student Wellness, WSU Student Association, Counseling and Psychological Services and more.

These programs aimed to spread awareness for students to not only focus on maintaining their physical well-being, but also their mental, financial and spiritual health.

“We are all helping students become the best version of themselves. Focusing on the mind, body and spiritual wellness,” Student Wellness member Kathie Gamundi-Gissman said.

One of the more popular tables at the event was the Counseling and Psychological Services Center, which offers many resources to students in regard to mental health.

“In students’ academic fees, they are automatically eligible for our services. Students can come in and see what these are and what is a good fit for them,” social worker Chris Harrell said.

The center offers couple therapy, group sessions and individual sessions to students who battle with anxiety and depression in their academic and

personal lives.

“We see a lot of students struggle with stress and anxiety management, and this ties into their self worth,” Harrell said. “We are trying to give them skills and guidance to better address these kinds of things as they come up in their future.”

The Counseling and Psychological Services Center is currently aiming to give students access to a therapy-assisted online software program, which is an electronic free service to help students find peace and relief at any time in the day.

“Our goal now is to provide more resources for students that don’t necessarily require them to come in for individual sessions for reasons such as stigma, time, ability and frankly maybe some fear,” Harrell said.

Another table for students to engage with at the event was the Student Wellness Center, which acts as a gateway to direct and inform students of all of the amenities available

on campus.

An additional organization dedicated to health and wellness at Weber State is the Outdoor Program. Offering activities anywhere from snowshoeing, paddle-boarding and skiing, the program is open to any student with a passion and desire for adventure.

“We aim to help students be able to get outside and interact with the incredible nature that is around Utah and particularly in the Ogden area, “ trip leader Claudia Schneider said. “Simply being able to play outside can make you a healthier person.”