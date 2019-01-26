Ski & snowboard opportunities for students

Weber State University’s Outdoor Program helps students take advantage of some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world.

Located on the south end of Stewart Stadium, Weber State University’s Outdoor Rental Center is a one-stop-shop for rental gear. The center offers a variety of outdoor supplies, including alpine skis, cross country skis, snowboards, snow shoes and gear like helmets and snow pants.

The Outdoor Rental Center is open to the public, but Weber State students receive 30 percent off all rentals with a Wildcard.

Claudia Schneider, an employee at the rental center, said she thinks most students are not aware of the multiple opportunities available to rent on campus.

“A lot of students already take advantage of the opportunity to rent equipment, but I know Weber State is big, and we would love to equip more people,”

Schneider said.

Ogden is fortunate to have three different ski resorts within a half hour of Weber State — Snowbasin, Powder Mountain and Nordic Valley Ski Resorts.

Snowbasin Ski Resort is a world-class resort with 106 trails. The resort was home to the Olympic Downhill and super-G alpine events in 2002 and was completely renovated for the Olympic Winter Games with extravagant lodges and amenities.

Powder Mountain Resort, which contains over 8,000 skiable acres and a daily limit of 1,500 people, was recently voted the second best ski resort in the country by Podium.com.

Powder Mountain Resort also offers night skiing from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ben Badger, an employee at Powder Mountain Resort, confirmed their commitment to get college students to their resort.

“Every Wednesday and Thursday, we offer college students half off their day pass. All you have to do is show your student ID,” Badger said.

Nordic Valley Ski Resort may be the smallest of the three local resorts, but it is an affordable option for those just getting into the sport. On Nordic Valley’s hills, skiers and snowboarders are able to hit the bunny slopes before jumping into one of the

larger resorts.

Nordic Valley also offers the option to night ski from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesday nights, the resort has a student and hero night promotion, which offers lift tickets for $15 to students with an ID card.

Weber State students can visit the Outdoor Program to get their rentals at a discounted price and experience some of the “best snow on earth” from Ogden’s renowned ski resorts.