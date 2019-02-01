Prepare with career fair

Weber State University holds an annual career fair for recruiters to come and directly interact with upcoming graduates and alumni. These recruiters are looking for those who are dressed professionally, have a resume and are educated about the companies they are wanting to be a part of.

Before attending the career fair, Career Services recommends coming by their office. They offer resources to help students with job success including career counseling, career intake, employment counseling, resume review and mock interviews.

For career counseling, Associate Director of Career Services Greg Nielsen said Career Services will meet with students who aren’t sure about what career path or major to pursue. They talk to the student about his or her needs and goals and then have them take an assessment.

After the assessment, counselors talk to the student about his or her results and see how it matches their interests, values and personality. This helps the student make a decision on how to move forward.

There is an employment advisor for each of the academic colleges. These advisors can help students with resume work, finding employers and helping with mock interviews.

“We would love for more students to come in before Career Fair to help prepare them for it and other job opportunities,” Nielsen said.

At this year’s 2019 Career Fair, there were 60 jobs, 39 internships, four cooperative education, and three volunteer openings available by application for students. 67 of these were full-time and 33 were part-time.

There were 45 jobs available for seniors, 38 for juniors, 27 for masters students and 25 for sophomores.

There were over 70 companies at the Career Fair this year and all were looking for WSU students to join them.

Over 400 students attended the Career Fair this year, and it was one of WSU’s best turn outs for this event.

“When I was checking in students to the career fair and they all seemed very excited and nervous to be there, and to look for job opportunities,” Rachael Quinton, a staff member at Career Services, said.

This year, the employers were very pleased with the amount of students that attended and felt like it was very productive.

Quinton talked to students as they were leaving and said that they were feeling successful and seemed happy with their experiences at the fair.