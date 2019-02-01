Previews 2/1

Yasuaki Onishi: Reverse of Volume

In Weber State University’s Kimball Visual Arts Center, an installation of the artist Yasuaki Onishi’s work will be on display through Friday, Feb. 8 to Saturday, Apr. 6. The installation uses a process he calls “casting the invisible” and is created with simple materials, including plastic sheeting and black hot glue. Visitors are welcome to observe the piece and experience how simple qualities of light, shape and line change from different perspectives.

Black Migrations: Transforming History from the Inside Out

WSU’s Office of the President and Black Scholars United will host Ron Stallworth, a law enforcement officer and subject of the recent movie “BlacKkKlansman.” Stallworth will share his experience as a law enforcement officer with the Klu Klux Klan in the Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and 6-7:15 p.m. Stallworth is also the author of the book “Black Klansman: Race, Hate and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime.”

1 Million Cups

Weber State’s Small Business Development Center will host the event, “1 Million Cups,” on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to other business owners and receive feedback. Taking place at the Weber State University Downtown building (2314 Washington Blvd, Ogden), the event will be from 9-10 a.m. and is free to attend.

Dining for Dollars

WSU’s Student Affairs will host a “Dining for Dollars” event on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Sonora Grill in Ogden. All proceeds from the day will benefit WSU scholarships for students. Participants can attend brunch from 9-11 a.m., or lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are encouraged to make reservations beforehand at thesonoragrill.com or 801-393-1999.

Nye Lecture Series: Jill Calton

Jill Calton, SVP-Director of Alternative Investment Operations at UMB Fund Services, will be presenting at Weber State as part of the Spring 2019 Nye Lecture Series. The lecture is on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 12-1:15p.m. in the Wattis Business Building, Smith Lecture Hall.