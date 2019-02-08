Previews 2/8

Men’s tennis vs. Colorado Mesa:

On Feb. 9, men’s tennis will take on Colorado Mesa at the Ogden Athletic Club. The team is looking to pick up their first win of the season. Tickets are free.

“Yeltsin, Putin, and Russia’s Continuing Empire”

The Weber Historical Society will present “Yeltsin, Putin, and Russia’s Continuing Empire” on Feb. 11. The free lecture will be hosted by WSU professor Matthew Romaniello at 7 p.m. at the Hurst Center Dumke Legacy Hall.

The Vagina Monologues

WSU’s College of Social and Behavioral presents “The Vagina Monologues,” a play exploring sexual experiences, reproduction and body image. Held in the Wildcat Theater, the event is a fundraiser for Safe Harbor Crisis Center. The Vagina Monologues will occur on Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ralph Nye Lecture Series



On Feb. 14, join Via Software co-founder Gregory Woodfield for the Ralph Nye Lecture Series. The lecture will take place in the Wattis Building and lunch will be provided.

Outdoor Program Yurt Trip

From Feb. 15-18, the Outdoor Program will host the Presidents Day weekend yurt trip. The trip will include skiing and splitboard terrain. The trip will include strenuous physical activity and only those with ski experience should sign up. The cost is $112 for WSU students and $260 for non-students.



