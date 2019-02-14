Campaign packets come due

Student government elections are just around the corner, with candidacy declaration packets due on Friday, Feb. 22.

Davis Campus Senator Alex Cothran tweeted, “Elections are approaching! Plan events, represent your peers. Your voice is important! Find them in the SIL office.”

Students can run for both legislative and executive positions. There are 22 legislative positions and eight executive positions.

In order to be eligible for these positions, students must have at least a 2.5 GPA and be taking a full class load during each semester they reside in the position.

In addition to the minimum requirements, students must submit the candidacy form, a platform statement and a professional head shot. If approved, students must attend the Rules/Declaration meeting or will be ineligible to run as a candidate.

Once elected by the students, students have expected and contracted events they will need to attend.

“Interested candidates have to know their constituency they’re serving. That understanding can be acquired and developed through meeting with the advisers of the positions,” said Tara Peris-Caputo, director of Student Involvement.

Once student candidates have been approved to run, they are allowed to distribute stickers, flyers and any other campaign material as of March 9 until the end of elections on March 14.

Election results will be announced at Weber’s Got Talent and Election Show at 6 p.m.