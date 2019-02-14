Do you know your news? Feb. 14





1. In order to avert a second government shutdown, lawmakers agreed to provide funding for the border wall. With President Donald Trump previously asking for $5.7 billion in funding in mind, how much did lawmakers agree to provide?

a. Less than $2 billion

b. Between $2 billion and $5 billion



c. Lawmakers agreed to provide the full amount Trump asked for



2. Virginia governor Ralph Northam has recently been called to resign after a yearbook photo of him in blackface surfaced earlier this month. He came under fire again this past week for making what comment in a television interview?

a. “Political figures should not be judged based on yearbook photos from 20 or more years ago”

b. “Just 90 miles from here in 1619, the first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort”



c. “I won’t be resigning because I believe that I still have more good to do and I plan on doing that good”



3. Shortly after Northam’s photo in blackface surfaced, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey of the American populace to determine what percent of citizens felt blackface was an appropriate Halloween costume. What was the number the Pew Research Center found of Americans who deemed it acceptable to wear blackface?

a. Under 25 percent

b. Between 25 and 50 percent



c. Between 50 and 75 percent



d. Over 75 percent

4. Scott Dunn, a city councilman from Richardson City, recently took to Twitter calling which female lawmaker a “bimbo”?

a. Nancy Pelosi

b. Kamala Harris



c. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez



5. A crowd began rushing the doors and fighting at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a rapper performing that night had his performance delayed. What rapper’s performance delay caused the crowd to descend into chaos?



a. Post Malone



b. Lil Uzi Vert



c. Travis Scott

Answers:

1. a. On Feb. 11, lawmakers tentatively agreed to provide $1.375 billion in funding for the border wall, according to the Los Angeles Times. While the plan agrees to fund the government and concedes the funding for the wall, it still has to be approved by both chambers of Congress and signed by Trump to take effect. According to CQ-Roll Call, Trump said during a Cabinet meeting that he wasn’t thrilled about the deal.

2. b. Northam came under fire for referencing African indentured servants, according The Virginian-Pilot. In a television interview with CBS’s Gayle Knight, Northam said African indentured servants arrived in 1619. Gayle quickly corrected Northam, calling it slavery.

3. b. The Pew Research Center found around 34 percent of Americans deemed it appropriate to wear blackface as a Halloween costume, the New York Daily News reported. 15 percent of survey respondents said it was “always acceptable” and 19 percent said it was “sometimes acceptable” to don blackface.

4. c. Dunn took aim at Ocasio-Cortez following her election, saying “The embarrassment is to have bimbos like you with nothing between their ears,” according to New York Daily News. Dunn deleted the tweet and apologized soon after, then deactivated his Twitter account.

5. c. Travis Scott was set to perform on Feb. 11, but his concert was postponed a month, which caused the assembled crowd to rush the doors, according to New York Daily News. One fan reportedly was pepper sprayed and footage shows another fan throwing a water bottle at the doors of the BOK center, which seems to crack the glass.

