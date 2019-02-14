Indie Ogden Awards celebrates Ogden

Every year, the Ogden community comes together to celebrate the people, culture, and local businesses with the Indie Ogden Awards. Now in its 7th year, the Indie Ogden Awards will be held March 8 at the Timbermine Steakhouse.

The theme for this years Indie Ogden Awards is “How The West Was Won,” celebrating Ogden’s western heritage.

Mikaela Shaffer, founder of Indie Ogden, moved to Ogden eight years ago from Portland. After falling in love with the city, Shaffer started the Indie Ogden Awards as a way to celebrate and promote Ogden.

A few of the award categories include best restaurant, art, music, volunteer, educator and “Ogdenite of the Year.”

The winners of each award are chosen by the community. Those interested in voting can go to indieogden.com. Voting will take place until Feb. 18.

Ogden resident Scotty Haze will kick off the evening with live country music, followed by a short show by the “Two Bit Babes Burlesque.”

Attendees will be served a three-course meal, with their choice of steak, chicken, fish or vegetarian.

“All of the food will be made with local ingredients,” Shaffer said. “Everything from locally raised beef to locally grown micro grains.”

After the awards, DJ Chassis will host a dance party while Ogden’s Own Distillery will have custom made cocktails for purchase.

Ogden Click will have a photo booth at the event, so attendees can dress up in their best cowboy or cowgirl outfit to enjoy an evening celebrating Ogden.

Tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite.com and cost $50. Tickets bought before midnight on February 18 with the code “indie19” will receive a $10 discount.

Attendees will receive a swag bag of Ogden goodies, including custom pint glasses filled with prizes and other local memorabilia.

Because the Indie Ogden Awards are expected to sell out every year, those interested in attending are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible.

According to Shaffer, there’s no better way to support the local community than going to an evening celebrating all things Ogden.

“Food, booze, entertainment, and awesome people,” Shaffer said. “We’re bound to have a good time.”