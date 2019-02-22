Can you handle the candle?

Historic 25th street is home to places that people can shop, eat and create.

The store Artbox offers all that in one place. It has a gift shop, cafe and custom candle-making.

“Everyone is welcome here,” said co-owner Deanna Leslie. “Our motto is to set the heart on fire by creating.”

Artbox gives its customers different ways to create candles, with waxes, scents, molds and charms that can be added, making the items more personal.

“I saw the window display and thought it looked cute, so I came in,” said Kaley Williams.

Williams is from Florida, so she made a seashell candle to remind her of home.

If you have no desire to make candles, you can see local artwork and knick-knacks.

“I came in, and I just fell in love with the store,” said employee Cindy Taylor. “I knew it was a place I wanted to be.”

Artbox also offers classes like painting, jewelry making and ceramics. Home-baked treats and a variety of drinks can be found in their cafe.

“We want people to feel good leaving here, regardless of a purchase or not,” Taylor said.