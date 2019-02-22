Can you handle the candle?

by Marissa Wolford
Artbox (8 of 8).jpg
The store front sign that can be seen from 25th street. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford

Historic 25th street is home to places that people can shop, eat and create.

The store Artbox offers all that in one place. It has a gift shop, cafe and custom candle-making.

Artbox (5 of 8).jpg
Candle making station layout. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford

“Everyone is welcome here,” said co-owner Deanna Leslie. “Our motto is to set the heart on fire by creating.”

Artbox gives its customers different ways to create candles, with waxes, scents, molds and charms that can be added, making the items more personal.

Artbox (4 of 7).jpg
A finished rainbow candle desgin on display. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford

“I saw the window display and thought it looked cute, so I came in,” said Kaley Williams.

Williams is from Florida, so she made a seashell candle to remind her of home.

Artbox (4 of 8).jpg
Finished ocean candle design. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford

If you have no desire to make candles, you can see local artwork and knick-knacks.

“I came in, and I just fell in love with the store,” said employee Cindy Taylor. “I knew it was a place I wanted to be.”

Artbox (7 of 7).jpg
Assortment of colored candle sticks that customers can purchase. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford

Artbox also offers classes like painting, jewelry making and ceramics. Home-baked treats and a variety of drinks can be found in their cafe.

“We want people to feel good leaving here, regardless of a purchase or not,” Taylor said.

Artbox (7 of 8).jpg
Liquid frgrances that will be added to a candle once a customer chooses one. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford
Artbox (1 of 8).jpg
Wall of scents to smell when choosing your candle fragrance. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford
Artbox (2 of 8).jpg
Wax tile options to pick from when desgining a candle. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost) Photo credit: Marissa Wolford
