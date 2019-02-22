February 25-29 Previews

23rd Annual Storytelling Festival

Weber State University will host the annual storytelling festival Monday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, Feb. 27. The festival, which is the largest youth storytelling festival in the world, will be held in various locations throughout Ogden, including Weber State, Peery’s Egyptian Theater and the Ogden Eccles Conference Center. Participating with youth and local performers will be nationally and internationally recognized storytellers. The schedule of events can be found on their website, weber.edu/storytelling.

Sesquicentennial Railroad Celebrations

In conjunction with the Weber County Library and Union Station, Weber State University Special Collections presents the Whistle Stop Tour. The tour will examine the history of the transcontinental railroad, including a series of lectures and exhibits dedicated to sharing the history of the railroad coming to Ogden. The tour began on Feb. 19 and will continue through the Spring.

Family Game Night

Weber State will host a family game night on Monday, Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The game night is free for students, faculty, staff and the community. There will be board games, PS4 games in the game center and bowling at Wildcat Lanes.

GPR for Suicide Prevention

The suicide prevention training for students will take place on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Students who attend the training will learn how to recognize verbal, situational and behavioral clues to suicide and how to help those in need. The training will take place in the Shepherd Union Room 316.

Full House: Black House in the Universe

Maria J. Rodriquez from Utah State University will present a physics seminar at Weber State on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. The seminar will discuss the challenges associated with deciphering Einstein’s equations, describing effect that black holes produce and their effect on neighboring galaxies. The seminar will take place in Tracy Hall room 102.