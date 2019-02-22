Hornets Sting ‘Cats

The Sacramento State Hornets came to town to take on the Weber State University Wildcats women’s basketball team in a Big Sky Conference grudge match that saw the ’Cats fall 79–68.

Five minutes into the first quarter, both teams were shooting well and the Wildcats had an early lead at 13–11.

As the first quarter winded down, the Hornets began playing full-court pressure defense that seemed to have an effect as the Hornets ended the quarter with a three point lead.

WSU was able to reclaim the lead with six minutes left in the first half. The ‘Cats led by five as their sudden influx of offense forced a Hornet timeout.

Senior guard for the Wildcats Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman went down late in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to her midsection and was escorted into the locker room just before halftime.

With the absence of Welch-Coleman, the Hornets took full advantage and opened up their lead to nine with a 39–20 lead at the half. WSU was led by Shianne Johnson, Kayla Watkins and Welch-Coleman who all had six for the Wildcats.

At the start of the third quarter, Watkins got into foul trouble early and wouldn’t check back into the game until late in the fourth quarter.

Four minutes into the second half, Weber’s deficit had swelled to 12 as coach Velaida Harris called a timeout to rally her team.

With the third quarter coming to a close, Weber still found themselves down 44–56, with a little over a minute to go until the fourth.

WSU went on a run with 20 seconds until the fourth, cutting the Hornets lead to single digits after free throws from Johnson and entered the final quarter down 57–48.

“It’s just instinct and making good plays really,” Welch-Coleman said. “If it’s a good play and the ball goes in the bucket, that’s the name of the game.”

With three and a half minutes left in regulation, Weber still trailed by 11 despite the ‘Cats best efforts on offense. Welch-Coleman had 21 points so far and was doing everything she can despite still showing signs of pain from her injury earlier.

With a minute left to play Weber was only down seven and needed misses at the free throw line to help get back on top. Johnson converted a three point play after being fouled and cut the Hornets lead to six with just 36 seconds to go.

Welch-Coleman led all scorers with 22 points to go along with four assists.

Weber could not complete the comeback as Sacramento State ran the clock out knocking WSU to 5-21 on the season. The Wildcats will travel to Idaho looking to find their first win since Feb. 7.