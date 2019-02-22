Weber State University and the activities team will host its annual Weber’s Got Talent show in the Shepard Union building on Mar. 15.

The activities team held closed auditions for the talent show in the Wildcat Theater on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.

According to Malack Mouhammad, the activities team vice president, the audition process was competitive, and participants were selected based off a number of attributes.

“Participants are selected based off of originality or creativity, entertainment value, audience appeal, skill level and overall performance,” Mouhammad said. “We’re not looking for your typical ‘sing in the shower’ type of people.”

Unlike previous years, this year’s talent show only allows Weber State students to participate.

Eight to 10 finalists will compete for cash prizes, which include $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place.

The setup this year will be similar to an evening dinner with round tables, light refreshments and more space for audience members to move around.

Hosting the talent show will be professional comedian Francisco Ramos.

Ramos’ notable works include being a top 10 finalist on American reality show “Last Comic Standing” in 2015. He has appeared in Showtime’s “Shameless,” voiced the character Marmoset in the film “Rio” and travels around the country performing stand-up comedy.

“Ramos’ performance will add an additional 50 minutes to the show, which will add extra entertainment value for the audience,” Mouhammad said.

Because it will be a longer show this year, a 10 to 15 minute intermission will be held toward the middle of the event.

The talent show will also include awarding the winners of the Weber State legislative and executive elections.

The times for the talent show have not been announced yet, but the event is free and open to the public.