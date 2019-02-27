Do you know your news? 2/28

1. Which musician, taken into custody earlier this month, posted $100,000 in bail money and has plead not guilty to charges against him?

a. Rapper 6ix9ine



b. Rapper 21 Savage

c. Rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly

2. Which film took best picture at the 91st Academy Awards?

a. “Green Book,” directed by Peter Farrelly



b. “Roma,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón

c. “Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler

3. Congressional Democrats have recently threatened legal recourse if what happens?

a. President Donald Trump raises tariffs against Chinese goods again



b. The findings of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller are not made available to the general public

c. Trump doesn’t lift sanctions against North Korea prior to the follow-up summit meeting to last year’s Singapore meeting

4. Who of the following was named among a series of arrests stemming from a sting targeting day spas suspected of human trafficking in Florida?

a. Former chief operations officer for Citigroup John Havens



b. Founder of investor firm J.W. Childs John Childs

c. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

d. All of the above

e. None of the above

5. Trump declared a national state of emergency in a bid to secure funding for the border wall after Congress approved $1.375 billion for border barriers but no funding for a wall in order to keep the government open. The House of Representatives voted Feb. 26 on a resolution to overturn the emergency declaration. Did the resolution pass?

a. Yes

b. No

Answers:

1. c. Kelly was arrested Feb. 22 after being indicted of ten sexual abuse charges with four victims, three of whom were underage, according to the Chicago Tribune. A judge set Kelly’s bond at $1 million, with bail at 10 percent. Kelly did not post the money himself, but according to the Chicago Tribune court records showed that a woman who identified herself as a friend of Kelly’s posted the bail. Kelly has plead not guilty to the charges.

2. a. “Green Book” took best picture at the conclusion of an awards season many have called unpredictable, according to the Los Angeles Times. While “Green Book” won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards in January, the best picture race still seemed wide open, as “Black Panther” won best picture at the Screen Actors Guild awards. Netflix, fighting for its first best picture win, spent upwards of $30 million promoting “Roma” prior to the awards. When “Green Book” was announced for best picture, director Spike Lee stood from his seat and seemed to attempt to leave before eventually retaking his seat.

3. b. Congressional Democrats have threatened to sue the Trump administration and subpoena the report if it is not made available to the general public, according to the Los Angeles Times. Rep. Adam Schliff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee commented in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats will “obviously” do whatever it takes to get the information out to the public. Democrats have become concerned that attorney general William Barr may try to keep the results of the Mueller probe private. Speculation has that the report will go to the Justice Department this week.

4. d. All three men were arrested in a sting at the conclusion of a months-long investigation into suspected human trafficking at day spas in Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post. The day spas have been alleged with forcing women from China into sex acts for clients. Kraft was among the most prominent arrested in the case. He was charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute; Trump, a personal friend of Kraft’s, called the charges surprising, according to USAToday.



5. a. The resolution overturning the emergency declaration passed in the House. According to the Los Angeles Times, the vote passed with a 245 to 182 vote. The resolution now goes to the Senate; according to the Los Angeles Times, three Senate Republicans have pledged support for the resolution. Assuming every Senate Democrat voted yes, that would put the resolution one vote short of passing with a majority. Trump has pledged to veto the resolution if it reaches his desk.



