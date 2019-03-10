Dancing for a cause

To raise donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Weber State University, students, members of the community, and other schools will dance for 6 hours as part of the Miracle Network Dance Marathon.

Starting out as a simple dance marathon hosted by college students at Indiana University in memory of a fellow student who passed away, the Miracle Network Dance Marathon gained traction across the nation, benefitting hundreds of hospitals and children in the U.S. and Canada.

The dance marathon movement raises funds for a non-profit organization called Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which donates to more than 170 pediatric hospitals across North America.

Through participating in the event, Weber State Wildcats have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of sick and injured kids in their community.

The dance marathon came to Weber State for the first time last year, making Weber the first school in Utah to host a dance marathon.

Malack Mouhammad, the vice president of the activities team, helped with portions of planning and organizing the event last year.

This year’s dance marathon will take place on March 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms.

Mouhammad said the main reason for bringing the dance marathon back to Weber this year was to do something to help the community.

“We wanted to start a tradition that we could leave behind at Weber that would continue to impact so many lives around us,” Mouhammad said.

Students wanting to participate must first register online, create a donor page and fundraise at least $50 to gain entry into the event. Weber State’s goal this year is to raise $15,000 total.

Last year, the school had a goal to raise $10,000, although by the end of the night, students had collectively raised just over $11,000.

“It was so much fun to get to experience this with my fellow Weber students who helped us reach our goal,” Mouhammad said. “But mostly it was really amazing for us to have the opportunity to meet some of the families that we would be helping with the money that we raised.”

With Weber being perceived as a commuter school, Mouhammad said she hopes this event will bring more students out and help them support their community.

“A lot of students tend to feel a disconnect between themselves and school pride, so I’m hoping that an event like this will help them to feel more like a Wildcat and give them the opportunity to impact their community,” Mouhammad said.

Students participating in the dance marathon must first register at http://events.dancemarathon.com/event/WSU19.

After registering, students can begin fundraising by sharing the link through social media, email or text message.

For those unable to attend the dance marathon, fundraising any amount will help Weber State reach their goal.